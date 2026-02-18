Jets Gets Murky Quincy Williams Update Before Free Agency

The New York Jets need to take a look at the pass rush this offseason and the need is only going to increase if the team doesn't bring back linebacker Quincy Williams.

Williams is a seven-year National Football League veteran and spent the last five years in New York. When he's at his best, he's among the best linebackers in football. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 2023. The 2025 season was a bit of a surprise for the 29-year-old, though. Now, Williams is a pending free agent and ESPN's Rich Cimini said that he is "likely" to leave New York.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Quincy Williams, linebacker," Cimini wrote. "Williams, a five-year starter for the Jets who was first-team All-Pro in 2023, is likely to move on. Technically, his contract voided Friday. This feels like a situation in which both sides are looking for a fresh start. He recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks in 13 games last season (he sat out four games because of a shoulder injury), but he wasn't the sideline-to-sideline disruptor he was in previous years.

The Jets LB is a pending free agent

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"Williams wasn't comfortable in last season's scheme, saying, 'When I'm in the right defense, I ball out.' There will be a new scheme in 2026, but that might not matter. An off-ball linebacker entering his age-30 season probably won't generate a ton of interest, but he has a fan in former Jets coach Robert Saleh, now the Tennessee Titans' coach."

That shouldn't surprise anyone too much. Williams didn't fit in perfectly in Steve Wilks' system and the Jets even benched him at one point. New York fired Wilks during the season, but still, it was an odd year. Williams set a new career high with 3 1/2 sacks and logged 83 tackles in 13 games, but he got a lot of flak. He should be a hot commodity in free agency because of the big upside. Even if the market isn't overtly hot, whoever has Williams in 2026 will land a player with All-Pro upside.

More NFL: Jets Have 'Home Run' Opportunity With No. 2 Pick