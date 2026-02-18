Jets Have 'Home Run' Opportunity With No. 2 Pick

The quarterback position remains the New York Jets' biggest question mark, but arguably it was a good thing for the franchise that young signal-caller Dante Moore opted to return to school rather than enter the 2026 National Football League Draft.

Moore was widely considered to be the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the draft class. If Moore was available, it would've been hard not to pick him at No. 2. But without Moore in the draft, the Jets won't be tied to anything. New York has a lot of holes to fill, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The draft class is loaded with high-end defensive talent and the Jets will have an opportunity to add someone who can make a high-impact as soon as the 2026 season.

Arvell Reese of Ohio State has been the most popular pick the Jets in mock drafts, but he's not the only option. Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News held a question-and-answer session with fans and was asked about the possibility of the Jets selecting safety Caleb Downs at No. 2.

The Jets should consider Caleb Downs

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Jets clearly need help at almost every position and they actually could use safety help alongside Malachi Moore, who displayed flashes at times as a rookie," Staley wrote. "Downs is the best prospect available in this draft class. He has the versatility to be successful wherever the defense places him. Downs can be a factor in both run support and in pass coverage. What separates Downs from other players in the 2026 NFL Draft is his instincts. Not only is he a willing open-field tackler, but he also shows high football intelligence in knowing how offenses want to attack, and he plays faster than his speed would suggest.

"At No. 2 overall, the Jets are in a great position because they can draft the best available player with several needs on both sides. Drafting Downs would be a home run. But if a team wants to move up to second, I wouldn’t be opposed to trading the pick either."

This is an interesting idea. The Jets have a clear hole at safety. Moore looked good in 2025. There's no guarantee that Andre Cisco or Tony Adams will be back in 2026.

Downs is a game-changer. There's a very real chance that he is the most talented overall prospect in this draft class. If someone like Moore was available, it would be hard to take a safety at No. 2 when a quarterback was on the board. With Moore not entering the draft, the Jets can do anything. Taking arguably the best prospect in the draft class would be a good way to go.

