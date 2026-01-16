Jets Got Gift From Dante Moore, NFL Expert Says

If you're a New York Jets fan upset about the news that Dante Moore is heading back to college, here's some good news for you.

If Moore had declared for the 2026 National Football League Draft, he would've at least been considered for the Jets with the No. 2 pick as the second-highest-ranked quarterback prospect in the class. Moore is staying in school and arguably this is a good thing for New York. Moore very well could end up being a good quarterback in the National Football League, but there are so many variables. He's just 20 years old without many starts in college under his belt. Although he had a big year in 2025, is that a fluke?

He's going back to college in 2026 and we'll find out.

The Jets have work to do this offseason

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don't just take it from one writer, though. NFL Draft expert Todd McShay had a similar message for Jets fans on X.

"Bingo! Jets aren’t ready for an inexperienced QB yet," McShay said in response to a fan who said Moore going back to college was a good thing for the Jets. "Now they have all this draft capital in the next two drafts to build the right way. In 2027, they’ll have ammo to move up (if necessary) and more experienced choices (Arch, Moore, Sellers, Sayin, Sorsby, Carr… to name a few). Today is a day to be celebrated by Jets fans!"

There are few people as highly respected when it comes to the NFL Draft as McShay. If he thinks that Moore going back to college is a positive for the Jets, that's saying something. New York has a legit need at quarterback, but the team also can't get it wrong with another big-time prospect. Think back to Zach Wilson, for example. The Jets can't miss like that again. If the Jets can use the No. 2 pick on a prospect to help in another area -- like Arvell Reese -- and really put the team in position to support a young quarterback, that's the way to move forward.

Moore would've been a guy with high upside, but also a project. The Jets got a gift.

