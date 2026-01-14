Jets Fallout After Dante Moore Picks Oregon: Draft Options, Next QB Picks

One quarterback option is already off the board for the New York Jets and the National Football League playoffs aren't even over yet.

But that may not be a bad thing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was widely expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 National Football League Draft class, announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has decided to stay in school for another year. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on X.

The Jets have options

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said he has decided to return to school for the 2026 season, forgoing a chance to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft," His decision is expected to have significant ramifications on the draft."

If you're a Jets fan, don't worry just yet. Let's dive into the fallout for New York and next steps:

Dante Moore As A Prospect

Moore is a talented player, but he's just 20 years old with limited starts under his belt in college. He was viewed as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class in part because the draft class as a whole is thin at the position behind Fernando Mendoza. Moore is young and isn't viewed as much of a sure thing as Mendoza. He had a great season with over 3,500 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, but now will take another year. For the Jets, this very well could end up being an addition by subtraction/ New York has gotten the quarterback position wrong over the last few years, including Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If Moore was picked at No. 2 and didn't work out, that would be a nightmare.

Jets Options In 2026 NFL Draft

Arguably, this is for the best. With the No. 2 pick, the Jets could address an area of need with a more surefire prospect. If the team wants to add to the pass rush, they could add Arvell Reese. If they want to add a defensive tackle, they could go Peter Woods. If they want a safety, they could go with Caleb Downs, who some view as the top overall prospect in the draft class. I'd roll with Reese, but that is one person's opinion. The Jets have the No. 16 pick in the first round as well. If the Jets pick someone like Reese, they could see if Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson drops to them. Or, take a look at someone like LaNorris Sellers, or Garrett Nussmeier at some point. The Jets could also package the No. 2 pick with other picks to trade for an established quarterback, or move back.

2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft is viewed much more highly for quarterbacks, including Arch Manning and now Moore, plus others. The Jets have three first-round picks in 2027. If the Jets have another high pick next and end up with someone like Manning they would be in a better position.

Veteran Options

There will be bridge options available. In free agency, the Jets could target guys like Joe Flacco, Marcus Mariota, and Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency. Or, turn to the trade market and see if they could get a guy like Mac Jones, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, or Jameis Winston.

More NFL: Former Jets GM Shares Aaron Glenn Endorsers, Including Bill Belichick