Jets Still Drawing Buzz as Fit for Packers Free Agent QB

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now and a lot of their issues stem around the quarterback position. The Jets added Justin Fields last offseason and it didn't pay off.

Now they're looking for a new signal caller, but there aren't too many quality options on the market. Free agency has one or two intriguing names. The NFL draft has a couple long shot options. The trade market doesn't have anybody too intriguing either.

One of the quarterbacks the Jets have been closely linked to over the offseason is Green Bay Packers free agent Mailk Willis. Willis has shown flashes of potential over the last few seasons as a backup, but he's looking for a chance to start now.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently discussed a few of the best free agent quarterbacks, including Willis. Podell listed the Jets as one of the top landing spots for the Packers quarterback ahead of the 2026 season.

Malik Willis would fit with the Jets under specific circumstances

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Malik Willis is the mystery box of the 2026 free agent quarterback class. He only threw 89 passes for the Green Bay Packers when starter Jordan Love was injured, but he was incredibly efficient on those throws, especially when going deep," Podell wrote. "Willis hit on 13 of his 16 throws of 20-plus air yards across the last two seasons for 456 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. ... After flaming out as a 2022 third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans and then rising again while learning from Matt LaFleur and Love in Green Bay, Willis is ready for another chance at being an NFL starting quarterback."

Willis would only work for the Jets if he's going to be had on an affordable deal.

The Jets should pursue him on the same contract they signed Fields on. A two-year, $40 million deal. But they shouldn't be willing to give him $30 million a year like he's reportedly looking for. If that's the market for him, the Jets should bolster the rest of their roster with that money and opt out of the Willis sweepstakes.

Still, he's a very talented quarterback who would fit their system very well. He could be the missing piece on offense that gives them a chance to compete for more wins this year. Only time will tell if the Jets are seriously pursuing the Packers quarterback.