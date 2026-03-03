Jets’ Breece Hall Clock Is Ticking: Tag Decision Day Explained

The New York Jets have a big day ahead on Tuesday.

After weeks of chatter, the deadline for teams to designate players as franchise or transition tag players will come and pass on March 3 at 4 p.m. ET. When it comes to the Jets, this has been an important day on the schedule because of running back Breece Hall. Of all of the Jets' pending free agents, Hall is the only guy who has gotten buzz as a candidate for either tag. Jets general manager Darren Mougey confirmed from the combine that the tags were a real option for Hall and not just chatter.

"Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around," Mougey said. "I've said that for the past year since I got here. Breece is a good player, and we want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so. We have a week to find out, if we can't get to an agreement, which way we'll go with the tag. ... We'll find a way to keep Breece here if we can't get a deal done."

Deadline day has arrived and now we wait. But, what does this all mean?

The Jets have a decision to make

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Difference between the Franchise/Transition Tags

The differences between the two tags are compensation for the player and compensation for the team if the player were to leave. If the Jets were to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Hall, the price tag would be just over $14.2 million for the 2026 season. The transition tag would be just over $11.3 million.



If the non-exclusive franchise tag were to be placed on Hall, he could still talk to other teams, but the Jets would have the opportunity to match an offer. If the Jets did not match an offer, they'd get two first-round picks. That's the big difference. With the transition tag, a player can still speak to other teams and the Jets would have the chance to match an offer, but if they decided not to, there would be no draft compensation in return.

What will happen?

ESPN's Rich Cimini noted on Monday that the transition tag would be more likely than the franchise tag. In either case, the tags are on the table. But Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the two sides were also discussing a new deal entirely. If the Jets are unable to get a new deal done with Hall before the deadline, expect to see some sort of tag, likely the transition, used. Then, the two sides will have until July to discuss a new deal.