Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn Sets the Record Straight on Woody Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — Woody Johnson purchased the New York Jets for $635 million at the turn of the century.

Since then? 176 wins and 242 losses.

That doesn't fall entirely on the owner, since he's not the one running or even calling the plays, but the common belief among those around the NFL is that Johnson may be the one calling the shots. He has every right to, he's the owner of the franchise.

But while the sentiment is generally negative toward Johnson's role in the Jets' operations, head coach Aaron Glenn made it a point at the NFL Scouting Combine to shut down those rumblings

Aaron Glenn: Woody Johnson isn't telling me what to do

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Glenn was asked directly about his play-calling, his pivot to defend Johnson caught those near the podium by surprise.

"I think there’s a narrative about me, about our general manager (Darren Mougey), and about Woody that really needs to change," Glenn said Tuesday. "I would really like that narrative to change that he is trying to force me and Moug to do certain things."

The comments weren't out of nowhere since Glenn was asked whether Johnson made him take back control of calling the defensive plays.

Glenn spoke glowingly of his play-calling ability, calling it his "super power," and even offered a bit of encouragement to Jets fans who may have been out on Johnson.

"Woody’s answer is always, ‘What can I do to help? What can I do to help you be successful?’ I feel fortunate to be in a position to have an owner that operates that way."

Glenn's defense of Johnson gives the front office a newfound feeling of unity, something different from previous years. He and general manager Darren Mougey also both seemed to be on the same page about the offseason outlook, beaming in optimism about their cap space and future draft picks.

As for Johnson, it could mark the start of a new perception for the owner of a recently underperforming franchise. It might not happen overnight, but it could at least serve as a breath of fresh air and a clean slate for a team that needs significant change.