Jets' Aaron Glenn Raises Eyebrows With 'Superpower' Boast

It's hard to rally a lot of support after a 3-14 season, and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is becoming painfully aware of that just one year into his tenure.

Not much went right for the Jets in Glenn's maiden voyage, and the 53-year-old is making a lot of changes in terms of the way the team will be run in year two. In addition to swapping out both coordinators, Glenn intends to call the plays on defense.

During his Tuesday comments at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Glenn spoke about the logic behind that decision, while also making a comment that he had to know could be thrown back in his face if the results don't improve for New York on the defensive side of the ball.

Glenn claims to have "superpower"

Glenn pointed to his four successful seasons as the defensive playcaller for the Detroit Lions, which obviously played a key role in him earning the opportunity to coach the Jets in the first place, as a "superpower."

"To me, playcalling is my superpower, really," Glenn said. "Doing it for four years in Detroit, and man, just look at the maturation of those four years, of how we improved every year and how I improved as a play caller.

"I really miss doing that, and I think it's a huge part of helping us become the team that I see us become team that (general manager Darren Mougey) sees us becoming. The team that (owner Woody Johnson) sees us becoming."

The Jets hired Steve Wilks to be the defensive coordinator last February, and he was responsible for calling plays on defense until he was fired on Dec. 15, following a 48-20 thumping against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's not that Glenn doesn't have a leg to stand on, but given the Jets' overall track record over the last 15 years, he has to know he's playing with fire. If New York gives up another 40-burger early next season, you can safely bet this will be a quote that gets thrown back in his face.

