Jets OC Frank Reich Jokingly Tried to Bring Andrew Luck Back

The New York Jets need to stabilize the quarterback position this offseason, to say the least.

The quicker the quarterback position is solved, the quicker the team will be able to solve all of the other problems that have been going on. New York is coming off a 3-14 season. Obviously, not great. New York did a good job overhauling the coaching staff and brought in a veteran to oversee the offense in Frank Reich as the team's offensive coordinator.

It will be Reich's job to right the ship on offense and The Athletic's Dan Pompei revealed that Reich even jokingly called retired quarterback Andrew Luck to come help the team out, although that obviously is not going to happen.

The Jets OC has a big job ahead

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

"On the drive from North Carolina to New Jersey, Frank Reich called Andrew Luck," Pompei wrote. "When Reich was head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, he coached Luck for one season. Luck later became general manager of Stanford’s football team, and last year Luck had asked Reich for a favor — he wanted him to serve as his interim head football coach for one season after an unexpected vacancy. Reich went along to help a friend.

"But now Reich was returning to the NFL as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets under his old teammate Aaron Glenn, and it was Reich who had a favor to ask. 'Andrew, I’m in a bind,' Reich told him. 'I need your help. Will you be my interim quarterback?' They laughed hard because they both knew there was no possibility that Luck would resume his playing career. They also laughed hard because it wasn’t that long ago when it seemed there was no possibility of Reich resuming his coaching career."

Wouldn't that be a dream? Unfortunately, there is no chance that it is going to be a reality. Regardless, the Jets do need to figure out the position, although Luck will not be the answer.

