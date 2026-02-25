Jets Hit Jackpot With Last Year's Quinnen Williams Blockbuster Trade

The New York Jets took the NFL world by storm at the trade deadline last year when they opted to trade Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. For Gardner, the Jets landed two first round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

In the Williams deal, the Jets landed a 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, and Mazi Smith. They haven't been able to use the 2026 second rounder yet, but it's certainly benefical to have the extra draft capital.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently went back and regraded the biggest trades from the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. At the time of the trade, Kay graded the Jets' side of the Williams blockbuster as an "A." Fast forward to today, Kay has kept it as an "A" grade for the Jets.

Quinnen Williams trade was a huge success for the Jets

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Sauce Gardner wasn't the only big-name Jets player to get traded at the deadline. Star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams also escaped a sinking Gang Green ship, landing with the Cowboys as part of a midseason push for a playoff spot following a rough start," Kay wrote. "Dallas' move reeked of desperation at the time and didn't pan out the way team brass likely planned.

"The Cowboys' postseason hopes were quickly slipping away due to a 3-5-1 record in early November, with the defense playing particularly poorly at that point in the campaign. While Williams did help stem the defensive hemorrhaging somewhat, his contributions weren't all too impressive either. During his seven games with the organization, the four-time Pro Bowler only recorded 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception."

The Williams trade shocked a lot of fans at the time, but it was the perfect move for the Jets.

Smith has looked solid as a fill in for Williams. Obviously, Smith isn't the gamebreaker than Williams can be, but he's flashed some talent. But the main bulk of the trade is the draft capital.

The second rounder this year is a good addition for the Jets, but it's the 2027 first round pick that boosts this trade to an "A" for the Jets. That gives the Jets three selections in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Looking back on the deal, the Jets seemingly won the trade in a big way.