Jets-Cowboys Predicted to Complete Big 4-Pick NFL Draft Trade

The New York Jets are scheduled to have two picks in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York will be on the clock first with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round. A few elite prospects have been linked to New York including Arvell Reese of Ohio State, David Bailey of Texas Tech and Caleb Downs of Ohio State, among others. Of the three, Reese has gotten the most buzz since Oregon quarterback Dante Moore opted to return to school so it's no surprise that ESPN's Jordan Reid mocked the Ohio State linebacker to New York on Tuesday.

"No. 2. New York Jets," Reid wrote. "Arvell Reese, LB/Edge, Ohio State. With five first-round picks over the next two years, it's essential for the Jets to find a bunch of building blocks. Reese's explosiveness makes him an option at edge rusher or off-ball linebacker. A high-upside prospect, few blockers are able to match his levels of explosion, and he also has the block deconstruction ability to wreak havoc at the first level of the defense. With New York trading edge rusher Jermaine Johnson last week, Reese would kick-start the Jets' rebuild as a key foundational player to their defense."

The Jets have a big draft coming

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jets' second pick in the first round is scheduled to be at No. 16 thanks to the team's trade with the Indianapolis Colts centered around Sauce Gardner. Reid had a different suggestion for New York, which would be a game-changer. Reid projected a first-round trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move up to No. 12 by trading the No. 16 pick, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

"Proposed trade: Jets move up four spots," Reid wrote. "A few months after teaming up in the Quinnen Williams trade, the Jets and Cowboys can make another deal. New York sends Dallas the first-rounder it acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade (No. 16), a fourth-rounder and a seventh-round selection to move up to the No. 12 pick. No.12. New York Jets (via proposed trade with DAL)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

"The Jets have four selections in the top 44, which gives them the ability to move up to add to a wide receiver room that consists of Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and not much else. Lemon is a versatile player who can win from the outside or in the slot. His physical traits won't wow many, but he's capable of winning against all types of coverage. His 96.3 receiving yards per game was the third most of any player in the FBS last season. Lemon is also competitive after the catch; his 21 forced missed tackles ranked 14th among FBS receivers in 2025."

If the Jets could come away from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with a defensive game-changer in Reese and a clear-cut No. 2 receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson in Lemon, that would be a phenomenal start to the draft. There are arguably three elite receivers at the top of the draft: Lemon, Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate. Of the three, Lemon led the way with 1,156 receiving yards in 2025 for USC.

We're still over one month out from the 2026 NFL Draft. This likely is a pipe dream, but it's something that Darren Mougey and Co. should be thinking about.