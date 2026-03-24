Jets 'Impressed' by Under-the-Radar Penn State QB

We're officially one month away from the 2026 National Football League Draft and it certainly sounds like the New York Jets are taking a close look at a few of the most interesting quarterback prospects in the draft class.

In a perfect world, the Jets would've been able to take Fernando Mendoza. He's arguably the only elite quarterback prospect, at least on paper, in the 2026 NFL Draft class. But the Jets have the No. 2 pick in the draft and if they want to take a quarterback, it's not going to be Mendoza unless something shocking happens.

Outside of Mendoza, the other top quarterback prospects in 2026 are Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier, Taylen Green and Drew Allar. Of this group, the Jets already have seen Allar and Beck in action. On Monday, SNY's Connor Hughes and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared the latest episode of "Jets Final Drive" and Hughes said that New York has come away "pretty impressed" with Allar.

The Jets saw Drew Allar

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This wasn't a Pro Day the Jets were at, but on Friday, they had a dozen Penn Staters in for local work, for a private workout," Hughes said. "Among those players, the big name there was Drew Allar. Among the reasons why the Jets choose to bring everyone with Drew Allar, like a bunch of other Penn State people, is because when they put him through a workout, he was throwing to his guys. So you had a chance to see him work with his receivers, his tight ends, some of his guys, which was a big thing. Was told they came away pretty impressed. He's a big dude. Strong arm. Great build. A lot of attributes there that you love. There's just some of the mental game there you need to pick up."

Allar played four seasons at Penn State and racked up 7,402 passing yards in 45 games played. Unfortunately, he only was able to play in six games in 2025 due to injury. If he hadn't gotten hurt, we would be talking about him way more as a prospect. This is a guy who threw 25 touchdowns to just interceptions in 2023. In 2024, he had 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games played.

Allar, the 6'5'' signal caller out of Penn State isn't someone who is going to step into a team's starting lineup to kick off the 2026 season. But he would be an intriguing project to develop behind the scenes. For the Jets, he's the exact type of signal-caller they should be considering right now. He has talent and won't have to be selected early in the first round. A true win if they can get him.