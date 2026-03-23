Jets to Meet Miami QB Carson Beck: Full Breakdown

The New York Jets aren't certainly getting their research in on the quarterback prospects for the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that New York hosted a private workout with Penn State's Drew Allar. That's not all, though. ESPN's Rich Cimini also reported on Sunday that the expectation was that Jets general manager Darren Mougey was scheduled to meet with former University of Miami and University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on Sunday night.

"Busy week ahead for Jets GM Darren Mougey," Cimini wrote. "Scheduled to meet tonight with Miami QB Carson Beck, then will attend U of Miami pro day tomorrow. Mougey and Aaron Glenn scheduled to attend Ohio State pro day on Wednesday, per sources. Obviously, many NFL prospects at both schools."

The Jets are looking at QBs

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beck is the third-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN. Beck is behind Fernando Mendoza of Indiana and Ty Simpson of Alabama after racking up 3,813 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions on an eye-popping 72.4 completion percentage. Beck went 338-for-467 passing in 16 games for Miami in 2025. If the Jets want someone like Beck, they'd likely need to take him in the second round or trade into the third round. Right now, the Jets have two second-round picks at No. 33 and No. 44 but don't have a third-round pick.

ESPN currently has Beck ranked as the No. 82 overall prospect in the draft class.

Beck is an intriguing prospect. He has very good size and was listed at 6'5'' and 233 pounds at the combine. He's not much of a runner. Beck is more of a pocket-passer, which fits the Frank Reich mold. Overall, he finished his college career with 11,725 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 55 games played. He also has a pedigree as a two-time College Football National Champion.

Now, Beck isn't a guy to come in and be the Jets' starter from Day 1. That's going to be Geno Smith. But if New York does want to bring in a quarterback project during the NFL Draft, this is the route to go. New York shouldn't take a quarterback in the first round. The Jets have other holes and arguably, there isn't a quarterback prospect in this draft class worth a pick that early, outside of Fernando Mendoza. But taking someone like Beck in the second round or trading into the third round for him, arguably would be worth a move.