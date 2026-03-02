Jets Insider Believes NY Could Target Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins DBs

The New York Jets have a lot of moves they need to make in the coming months.

Their offense needs to be built up, especially at quarterback. They also need to add to the wide receiver core.

But on defense, the Jets need help across the board. They recently made a trade to bring T'Vondre Sweat to play in the middle of their defensive line, but they need to upgrade their secondary in a big way.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently suggested the Jets could pursue a slew of Miami Dolphins defensive backs including Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, and Ashtyn Davis in free agency. Rosenblatt also listed Minkah Fitzpatrick as a potential trade target for the Jets.

Jets reportedly targeting Dolphins defensive backs this offseason

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (9) run onto the field prior to the 2025 NFL Madrid Game against the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Expect Glenn to pursue other players he has a history with — players who understand what he’s looking for scheme- and culture-wise," Rosenblatt wrote. "Some notable Lions free agents to keep in mind include cornerback Amik Robertson, edge Al-Quadin Muhammad and edge Marcus Davenport. Dolphins defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (a former Lion) is another name to keep in mind.

"I’d take note of Dolphins defensive backs too — Glenn hired Brian Duker (defensive coordinator) and Ryan Slowik (safeties) off that staff. Their list of free agents includes Melifonwu, cornerback Jack Jones, cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Ashtyn Davis, a former Jet. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could be available in a trade; I’d expect the Jets to explore that as an option. A couple of free agents without ties to this staff to keep an eye on: Rams safety Kamren Curl and Chiefs safety Bryan Cook."

Rosenblatt noted the Jets could target these defensive backs because head coach Aaron Glenn plucked two coaches from the Dolphins this offseason.

Fitzpatrick is the big fish the Jets could go after. They haven't been too shy to make trades over the last year, which could continue to be the trend with Fitzpatrick on the market.

Adding in free agency should be much easier, too. The Jets have as much money as practically every team across the league. Davis certainly makes sense as a fit, as he's been with the Jets before. Adding a cornerback like Jones or Douglas would fit the defense in the best way possible. Taking the defenders from a division rival would be the cherry on top.