Jets Getting Shocking Buzz as Trade Fit For $73 Million Division Rival

The New York Jets need to make some moves to improve their roster this season and they're in the perfect position to do so.

The Jets have a lot of money to spend in free agency. There's no reason they aren't able to add three or four impact players while filling the roster out with solid role players, too. They also have two selections in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Beyond that, they could turn to the trade block to upgrade their roster.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo recently suggested the Jets could be a suitor in a trade for Miami Dolphins All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason. There's also a chance the Jets could sign him in free agency if the Dolphins opt to cut him. DeArdo noted that it's not the most likely outcome unless Fitzpatrick is alright with landing with a team that's not contending for a Super Bowl at this stage of his career.

Jets could be a dark horse suitor for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) tackles New York Jets fullback Andrew Beck (47) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"These teams are combined because they are also in similar positions. While both teams are in desperate need of help in their defensive backfields, they are coming off dreadful 2025 seasons," DeArdo wrote. "Would Fitzpatrick agree to be traded to a bad team at this stage of his career? If he were, he'd likely be more inclined to go to Washington as the Commanders are just two years removed from an NFC title game appearance. They also have a proven defensive-minded head coach in Dan Quinn."

Fitzpatrick has always been a ball hawk, which would fit perfectly at the backend of a Jets defense that didn't record a single interception last year. Adding a veteran like Fitzpatrick to anchor the defense would be affordable and a massive upgrade for the Jets.

But as DeArdo notes, the veteran might not want to land with the Jets. It might not make much sense at this stage of his career, though the Jets could fit him better than some of the other suitors in the league.

The Dolphins may be forced to cut Fitzpatrick if no trade suitors emerge. If that's the case, the Jets could offer him a solid contract to bring him in.

