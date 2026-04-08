Jets Insider Pours Cold Water on Breece Hall, Jeremiyah Love Buzz

The New York Jets have plenty of draft capital to build the future of their team this offseason, but it's unclear who they will use the No. 2 pick and the No. 16 pick on in the NFL draft.

Recently, the Jets have been getting some buzz as a landing spot for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love after meeting with him before the NFL draft. If the Jets were to take him at pick No. 2, it would likely mean they would be trading away running back Breece Hall, who they franchise tagged earlier this offseason.

But Jets insider Zak Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently poured cold water on this idea.

"Of all these scenarios, this feels like the biggest smokescreen," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Jets are not a running back away from contention, especially considering they already have a running back in the fold who they view highly enough that they used the franchise tag to retain him."

Jets unlikely to trade Breece Hall, draft Jeremiyah Love

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This offseason, the Jets have been very public about their commitment to Hall as their running back. They've made a lot of reassuring comments while working on a contract extension. It would be shocking to see them backtrack on this idea and cut ties with him.

"It would be genuinely shocking if, after everything Mougey and Glenn have said publicly and privately, they turned around and not only traded Hall but used the No. 2 pick on a running back," Rosenblatt wrote. "More likely, the Love meeting was a smokescreen to get the juices flowing for some of the other teams drafting in the Top 10 who might want to add Love — perhaps the Giants or Commanders."

Backtracking and cutting ties with Hall would crush the reputation of the Jets' front office. It would be hard to recover from public lies like that. As a result, it's pretty easy to assume they're serious about wanting to sign Hall to a long-term extension after the NFL draft.

"Mougey will re-engage with Hall and his representation after the draft and there is some optimism on both sides that a deal will be reached, though that is far from a guarantee," Rosenblatt wrote. "The deadline for a new contract is July 15, just ahead of training camp, and if no deal is signed by then Hall will have to play on the franchise tag ($14.29 million) or hold out."

A new deal with Hall could happen at any time, though it's more likely to come together after the draft. He could be looking for close to $50 million on a new deal this offseason.