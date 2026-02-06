Jets Linked to $52 Million Star CB to Replace Sauce Gardner

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now and they've seemingly decided to lean into a rebuild because of their struggles last season. As a result, they opted to trade Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets were able to land a haul of draft picks for their two stars, but they need to begin working on replacing them in New York. The easiest option would be drafting their replacements in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jets will also have enough draft capital next offseason to add more talent to these positions.

But there's a chance the Jets could turn to the trade market or free agency to add veteran talent at cornerback and defensive tackle. Either way, it's crucial they fill these roster holes over the next year or two.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently listed the Jets as one of the top suitors in free agency for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean this offseason. Though Pereles listed the Green Bay Packers as the top landing spot for the star cornerback, he noted the Jets would also fit him well.

Jamel Dean would be worth it for the Jets in free agency

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrate during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"The Packers forced just 14 turnovers last season, tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL. In steps Dean, who had three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Other suitors: Jets, 49ers, Steelers," Pereles wrote.

Dean has been one of the better players in Tampa Bay's secondary for years. He would certainly be a welcome addition to New York's secondary, which struggled at times last year.

Dean is a star who makes big plays on almost a weekly occasion. The Jets didn't record a single interception last season. Dean has 11 interceptions across his seven year NFL career, but he also has an impressive 61 passes defended.

The Jets need to add a playmaker to their roster this offseason. Dean is the perfect playmaker to target in free agency.

