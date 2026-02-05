Jets' Breece Hall Linked to AFC Playoff Team in Free Agency

The New York Jets are heading in a new direction as a team, which should be clear because of their decision to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner last season.

But the Jets don't need to completely reset their roster. They have a few young players, like running back Breece Hall, who should be held onto for the long run. But Hall is a free agent this offseason and it seems like the Jets might be on the verge of losing him.

Hall could fit with practically any contending team in the league if they're willing to pay the price of adding him.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently listed the Houston Texans as the top landing spot in free agency for Hall.

Texans should target Jets RB Breece Hall in free agency

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25)

"When last approaching the topic of best landing spots for the top offensive free agents, I listed the Saints as an alluring candidate to snag the highly touted back," Cameron wrote. "The thing about dynamic running backs like Breece Hall is that they can fit into numerous schemes, thanks to a diverse skill set. The Texans are a great example of that, as their run game is centered around gap concepts.

"They called gap runs at the second-highest rate (37%) in the NFL this past season. Additionally, Houston struggled to generate explosive plays on the ground, ranking 30th in percentage of runs to gain 10 or more yards (7.3%). Without fearing the threat of chunk yardage out of the backfield, opposing defenses were able to tee off on C.J. Stroud."

The Texans need to add another running back to their offense, assuming that Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb aren't going to be focal points of the team next year.

With that in mind, the addition of Hall would make a lot of sense, especially alongside young quarterback CJ Stroud.

Hall and Stroud are around the same age, so they could continue their growth and development in the league together. This would set the Texans offense up for success over the next four or five seasons while the defense continues to dominate.

