Jets Linked to 6-Foot-6 Defensive Lineman to Replace Quinnen Williams

The New York Jets are seemingly headed for a huge rebuild. They made this quite apparent at the trade deadline last season when they traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

These two trades brought three first round picks to the Jets, but it cost them two of their best players. The Jets also added a young player and some more draft capital in the deals.

But the Jets quickly need to find replacements at defensive tackle and cornerback. They can't afford to leave two massive holes on their defense going forward.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested the Jets would be the ideal landing spot for Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Caleb Banks could be a late round target for the Jets

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

"There are no shortage of teams looking to bolster the defensive line, and if Banks continues to shine in workouts he may well not make it out of Round 1," Davenport wrote. "But each and every year there are teams who trade back into Round 1 as the draft's first day winds down, and with four picks in the top-50 no team is better-positioned for some moving and shaking than the Jets.

"There also may not be a team in the league more desperate to upgrade the interior of the defensive line, especially after the Jets dealt Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 campaign."

Banks isn't a star prospect, but he has the size, strength, and experience to be successful. The Florida defensive tackle plays well against the run and would fit in the Jets' defensive line rotation.

He's not worth a top three round pick, but if he's available down the board, the Jets could take a shot on him. They have plenty of draft capital to use this offseason.

Banks doesn't have an incredible ceiling, but he could develop into a solid nose tackle in the NFL.

