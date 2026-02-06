Sauce Gardner Sheds Light on Jets-Colts Bombshell Trade

Although the New York Jets didn't have the season that they wanted to have in 2025, they arguably provided the most shocking moment of the campaign across the league.

As the 2025 National Football League trade deadline approached, the Jets were clearly on the phones looking around for ways to bring high-end draft compensation to town. As the deadline inched closer, guys like Quinnen Williams, Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, Michael Carter II and Jermaine Johnson II were under a microscope. The Jets did end up sending Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Carter to the Philadelphia Eagles, but neither move shocked the league.

That was, of course, the deal to send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. Just a few months removed from inking his long-term extension, Gardner appeared to be a cornerstone piece. But now, he's a member of the Colts and the Jets got two first-round picks in return, as well as wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The former Jets CB spoke up

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms-up on the field Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of the game against against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Super Bowl Week is here and Gardner gave some insight to Roundtable Sports about the deal.

"I just got a call from [Aaron Glenn] and AJ just had told me like you know, it's a team that we think is a great situation for you," Gardner said. "That's offering something that's also hard to pass on. I was like, 'What's the team?' And he told me what the team was and I was like, 'Alright, let's do it.'"

That's not all, though. Gardner also shared a brief message for Jets fans.

"I appreciate the loyal, the genuine Jets fans," Gardner said. "It was some that was one foot in, one foot out, or always glass-half-empty instead of half-full. But the real Jets fans, I appreciate y'all. The ones that are still solid to this day."

The Jets certainly surprised people with the deal, but they got significant draft capital in return and now need to find a way to replenish the defense with high-end talent.

