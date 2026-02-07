Jets Linked to Giants Breakout Star WR in Free Agency
In this story:
The New York Jets are headed for a new era of football in New York and they're likely going to be looking to reignite the offense this offseason.
After taking a chance on Justin Fields in free agency, the Jets are likely to cut ties with him this winter because of his horrendous play last year. The Jets are going to be forced to look for a new quarterback over the coming months.
To make matters worse, the Jets are set to lose starting running back Breece Hall in free agency. Hall is likely headed for a big contract and the Jets could lose him before he hits his prime.
But the biggest issue for a potential quarterback in New York is the team's wide receiver room. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets have one of the worst units in the league. John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell have some potential, but the Jets need to add a big name in free agency or the NFL Draft.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently linked the Jets to New York Giants free agent wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson after Robinson's breakout year in 2025.
Wan'Dale Robinson is the perfect free agent target for the Jets
"It wouldn't be much of a stretch to see new coach John Harbaugh seeing Robinson in a similar role to Zay Flowers," Pereles wrote. "Robinson had never had more than 699 receiving yards in a season before last year's 1,014-yard campaign, and he and Jaxson Dart showed strong chemistry. Other suitors: Falcons, Dolphins, Jets."
Robinson could be the perfect player for the Jets to target in free agency. He's coming off a breakout year in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career. Even after such a big season, the star wide receiver isn't likely going to land a massive deal.
The Jets should be able to comfortably afford him if they want him, but it's likely the Giants and other teams will compete for his services, too.
Still, the Jets should be active in his free agency. He's the perfect playmaker to pair with Wilson in New York.
More NFL: Jets Lose 26-Year-Old Tight End to Division Rival Dolphins
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org