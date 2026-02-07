Jets Linked to Giants Breakout Star WR in Free Agency

The New York Jets are headed for a new era of football in New York and they're likely going to be looking to reignite the offense this offseason.

After taking a chance on Justin Fields in free agency, the Jets are likely to cut ties with him this winter because of his horrendous play last year. The Jets are going to be forced to look for a new quarterback over the coming months.

To make matters worse, the Jets are set to lose starting running back Breece Hall in free agency. Hall is likely headed for a big contract and the Jets could lose him before he hits his prime.

But the biggest issue for a potential quarterback in New York is the team's wide receiver room. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the Jets have one of the worst units in the league. John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell have some potential, but the Jets need to add a big name in free agency or the NFL Draft.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently linked the Jets to New York Giants free agent wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson after Robinson's breakout year in 2025.

Wan'Dale Robinson is the perfect free agent target for the Jets

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"It wouldn't be much of a stretch to see new coach John Harbaugh seeing Robinson in a similar role to Zay Flowers," Pereles wrote. "Robinson had never had more than 699 receiving yards in a season before last year's 1,014-yard campaign, and he and Jaxson Dart showed strong chemistry. Other suitors: Falcons, Dolphins, Jets."

Robinson could be the perfect player for the Jets to target in free agency. He's coming off a breakout year in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career. Even after such a big season, the star wide receiver isn't likely going to land a massive deal.

The Jets should be able to comfortably afford him if they want him, but it's likely the Giants and other teams will compete for his services, too.

Still, the Jets should be active in his free agency. He's the perfect playmaker to pair with Wilson in New York.

