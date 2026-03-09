The NFL's legal negotiation window is set to open Monday at noon ET, and for the New York Jets, there is now a possibility that one of their most talented pending free agents may be headed across the parking lot.

For the Jets, they have their tackle slots locked in for the future with Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu holding down the edge. But both the Jets and the New York Giants could use improvement on the interior of their offensive line.

Enter former Jets first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is poised to hit the open market when the window opens. The Giants are interested in keeping "AVT" in New Jersey, just on the Giants' side of MetLife Stadium, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.

The AVT free agency outlook

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

"Players to monitor (for the Giants) include cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker," Hughes said of the Giants' free agency plans. "The Giants are also keen on tight end Isaiah Likely."

Vera-Tucker was selected by the Jets at No. 14 overall in the 2021 draft and held his own throughout his first four seasons — well enough for New York to exercise his fifth-year option. Both parties were excited about Vera-Tucker's 2025 season, but it came to a halt before it could even begin.

The 26-year-old lineman suffered a torn triceps during training camp and missed the entire 2025 NFL season. Consequently, the Jets struggled on the interior, failing to protect their quarterbacks and having difficulty running the ball effectively.

Even with the injury, Vera-Tucker is projected to earn himself a life-changing payday. He is valued at $12.8 million per season by Spotrac, and recent reports suggest he could receive upwards of $15 million annually.

With over $70 million in cap space, the Jets certainly have the resources to retain him. The question is whether they are willing to outbid a rival for a player whose ceiling is elite, but whose medical report could be concerning.

Letting go of a homegrown talent like Vera-Tucker would be a tough pill to swallow, but seeing him revive his career in a Giants uniform would be a nightmare. Darren Mougey and the Jets' front office must decide if the reward outweighs the risk.