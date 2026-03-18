Jets Miss Out On Andy Dalton, Here's 3 Free Agent Options

The New York Jets have been busy in the quarterback market so far this offseason.

First and foremost, the Jets acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be a pretty big surprise if he wasn't the team's starting quarterback in Week 1, barring an injury. After that the Jets traded Justin Fields away to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyrod Taylor is a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Jets.

So, right now, the Jets' quarterback room features Smith, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. Obviously, more is needed. Reports have been popping up pointing to various No. 2 quarterback options. There was a time when Carson Wentz seemed like the most likely choice, but things shifted and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that he is "unlikely" to join the Jets. Cooper Rush is another name that has been thrown out there, including by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Another option off the board

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Another option mentioned was veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton, who has experience with Frank Reich. SNY's Connor Hughes noted that a potential reunion with Reich was a possibility while breaking down backup quarterback options. That is not the case any longer, though. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Dalton is heading to the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade.

"Trade: Panthers are trading veteran QB Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per sources," Schefter reported.

Trade: Panthers are trading veteran QB Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per sources. pic.twitter.com/8WgURZHSIj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

Afterward, ESPN's Rich Cimini noted, like Hughes, that Dalton was a QB2 option for New York.

"Dalton was a QB2 option for the Jets because of his past association with Frank Reich," Cimini wrote.

Dalton would've been a good fit and the price of a future seventh-round pick is perfectly fair. Fortunately, there are still options out there for New York. Wentz remains available. Also, Taylor is still available. Rush also is still out there for the taking. Arguably, retaining Taylor would be the simplest solution. He spent the last two seasons with the team and is known as a good locker room guy. If the Jets draft a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, having them in the same room as Smith and Taylor would do wonders for development.

Dalton would've been a good addition as well. But now he's off the board. The top three options that New York should consider arguably are Wentz, Taylor and Rush. All three fit the Frank Reich mold and have plenty of backup experience. As stated above, Taylor arguably would be the best of this group for continuity. But any of the three would help.