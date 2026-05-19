Here's Why the Jets Haven't Signed Cooper Rush Yet

After the Jets’ impressive showing in the draft, optimism among the fan base is at its highest it's been in recent years. While the franchise has made upgrades across the roster this offseason, general manager Darren Mougey still hasn’t addressed the No. 2 option at quarterback.

With Geno Smith being given the keys to the offense to start the 2026 season, adding an experienced backup should be a priority. This offseason, New York has been linked to Cooper Rush and Russell Wilson, though Wilson is still weighing his future options.

That said, signing Rush feels like the obvious move. Yet the Jets have shown no urgency to sign the nine-year veteran, and there may be a reason or two for this hesitation.

Jets are content with either Russell Wilson or Cade Klubnik at No. 2

The reasonable answer for why the Jets haven’t pursued Rush is that they may prefer Wilson to him. New York has offered Wilson a contract and seems content with waiting for his response.

Another explanation is that Gang Green is just not interested in the former Central Michigan Chippewa. While he’s proven to be a trusted option with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 42 games (16 starts), Rush isn’t much more than a game manager.

While he’s put up solid numbers for his career, recording 3,766 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, Rush is a one-dimensional quarterback whose play relies heavily on his offensive line and receivers. He can’t extend plays outside the pocket and isn’t a threat with his legs.

Additionally, Rush is coming off an underwhelming stint with the Ravens, throwing for 303 yards and four interceptions in two starts while Lamar Jackson was sidelined. His poor play led to the Ravens benching Rush in favor of Tyler Huntley.

Although a few bad games shouldn’t rule him out, the 32-year-old doesn’t offer much upside. While this plays a factor in why New York hasn’t signed him, the franchise seems content with its current backup options.

Currently, the Jets have Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook, and fourth-round selection Cade Klubnik as their backups. Neither Zappe nor Cook has proven to be a reliable backup option; meanwhile, Klubnik has yet to play a single down. However, it’s evident that the Jets’ brass prefers Klubnik over the pair.

Gang Green traded multiple picks to select the former Clemson Tiger, and teams don’t do that unless they believe in the player’s potential. So far, it seems like that investment is paying off, with Klubnik coming away as one of the standouts from the rookie minicamp.

While relying on a Day 3 selection is a hefty task, the Jets won't be a playoff-caliber team next season. They could use the final few games of the year to start Klubnik to determine if they have something with him or should prioritize finding a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Ultimately, the Jets’ hesitation to sign Rush suggests the organization favors the other options. Whether it's having patience with Wilson or belief in Klubnik’s development, New York doesn’t appear eager to add another veteran at this time.

Still, with Smith as the starter, the Jets should consider strengthening their quarterback depth, whether through free agency or trade, given the instability at the position in recent years.