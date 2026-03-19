Jets Mock Trade: Broncos Send Young WR to New York After Jaylen Waddle Deal
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The New York Jets came into the offseason with a massive need at wide receiver, but they didn't address the issue in free agency. Instead, the Jets took to free agency to bolster up the defense in a big way. They were able to add players like Demario Davis and Jospeh Ossai to their defense. Players like Dane Belton and Nahshon Wright were brought in to bolster the roster.
They weren't scared to make trades either. New York acqured T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans in a deal that sent Jermaine Johnson to Tennessee. They landed Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins before acquiring Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders.
But they still need a wide receiver. And the perfect option may have just landed on the trade block.
The Denver Broncos traded some draft capital to the Dolphins to acquire star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earlier this week. As a result, there's a chance they're interested in trading some of their depth wide receivers like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims.
Between the two, Franklin would be the more intriguing addition for the Jets. Here's a mock trade that would likely get a deal done if the Broncos are willing to move him:
Why this works for the Broncos
The Broncos just added Waddle. Pair that with Courtland Sutton and their run heavy offense, then it looks like Franklin doesn't have a path to consistent production anymore.
Trading him for a fifth round pick this season would be the most the Broncos could likely get out of him in a deal right now. If they wait until after the draft, they wouldn't be able to see production from the trade until next year. If they do it now, they could use the fifth rounder to bolster their roster this season.
Why this works for the Jets
For the Jets, this trade would make them better right now and in the long run. While they might be targeting a wide receiver at pick No. 16, there's a chance the top three draft prospect receivers, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson, are all gone by pick No. 16.
Even if they are going to draft one, adding a proven youngster like Franklin would benefit the team quite a bit. Franklin caught 65 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns last year.
The Jets have enough top draft capital over the next two years that it wouldn't hurt to lose a fifth-round pick in a deal like this.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com