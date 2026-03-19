Jets Mock Trade: Broncos Send Young WR to New York After Jaylen Waddle Deal

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a massive need at wide receiver, but they didn't address the issue in free agency. Instead, the Jets took to free agency to bolster up the defense in a big way. They were able to add players like Demario Davis and Jospeh Ossai to their defense. Players like Dane Belton and Nahshon Wright were brought in to bolster the roster.

They weren't scared to make trades either. New York acqured T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans in a deal that sent Jermaine Johnson to Tennessee. They landed Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins before acquiring Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders.

But they still need a wide receiver. And the perfect option may have just landed on the trade block.

The Denver Broncos traded some draft capital to the Dolphins to acquire star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earlier this week. As a result, there's a chance they're interested in trading some of their depth wide receivers like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims.

Between the two, Franklin would be the more intriguing addition for the Jets. Here's a mock trade that would likely get a deal done if the Broncos are willing to move him:

Why this works for the Broncos

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Broncos just added Waddle. Pair that with Courtland Sutton and their run heavy offense, then it looks like Franklin doesn't have a path to consistent production anymore.

Trading him for a fifth round pick this season would be the most the Broncos could likely get out of him in a deal right now. If they wait until after the draft, they wouldn't be able to see production from the trade until next year. If they do it now, they could use the fifth rounder to bolster their roster this season.

Why this works for the Jets

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Troy Frankli (11) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the Jets, this trade would make them better right now and in the long run. While they might be targeting a wide receiver at pick No. 16, there's a chance the top three draft prospect receivers, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson, are all gone by pick No. 16.

Even if they are going to draft one, adding a proven youngster like Franklin would benefit the team quite a bit. Franklin caught 65 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The Jets have enough top draft capital over the next two years that it wouldn't hurt to lose a fifth-round pick in a deal like this.