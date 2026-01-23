Jets-Justin Fields Speculation Shouldn't Surprise Anyone

The New York Jets rolled the dice on 26-year-old dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields and unfortunately things didn't work out in 2025.

Fields showed some flashes in the Tanner Engstrand-led offense, including a 39-point outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals where the young signal-caller had 244 passing yards, one touchdown, and 31 rushing yards. When you look at the 2025 Jets, Fields gave the team the best shot at winning each week, despite being benched. The Jets went 2-7 with Fields under center and 1-7 with Brady Cook and Tyrod Taylor under center combined.

Regardless, the Jets went in a different direction and benched him. Now, it's viewed as "likely" that the Jets will move on from him entirely this offseason. With that being said, it's unsurprising that Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox tabbed the Jets as the "worst landing spot" for Fields.

The Jets need to overhaul the QB room

"Worst Landing Spot: New York Jets," Knox wrote. "The Jets gave it a shot with Fields, but the experiment failed, along with most of what New York tried to accomplish during Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach. It's hard to see how the Jets can go back to Fields after benching him for journeyman Tyrod Taylor and expressed disappointment in him publicly. ...

"If Fields wants a chance to revitalize his NFL stock, he shouldn't be interested in a second season with the Jets. He proved to be a poor fit for Tanner Engstrand's offense during his first nine starts, and things aren't likely to change unless New York can massively upgrade its roster in the coming months."

Clearly, the pairing didn't work out in 2025. Fields is guaranteed $10 million in 2026 and still has significant upside, but likely elsewhere. It has been reported that the Jets may be open to a reunion with Taylor in free agency. New York arguably needs to overhaul the quarterback room with at least a young guy and a veteran. If Taylor were to return, that would make the return of Fields seem even odder.

