Jets Linked to Potential Franchise QB on 2-Year, $60 Million Deal

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback to their roster in the coming months. They took a chance on Justin Fields, and it didn't pay off. Now Fields is a prime cut candidate this offseason.

As a result, the Jets need to do everything they can to make sure they cover all of their bases. They should look into any available quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. They should cover their bases with any quarterback who could potentially be on the trade block. And they certainly need to explore every free agent on the market. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear like there are many solid options for the Jets this offseason.

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano recently listed the Jets as one of the top landing spots for Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis this offseason, while projecting Willis to sign a massive two-year, $60 million deal.

Jets tabbed landing spot for Malik Willis

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur yells at quarterback Malik Willis after a fumble during the second quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Willis made the most of his opportunities after Jordan Love exited early in the Week 16 matchup against the Bears," Manzano wrote. "In that game, Willis, a 2022 third-round pick, showed how much he’s improved since leaving the Titans before the ’24 season.

"Willis helped the Packers win two games in his first season in Green Bay, but he was more of a placeholder, being asked for the bare minimum. This time around, Willis flashed upside that could be enticing to quarterback-needy teams. He made plays with his arm and legs vs. Chicago and Baltimore, but he was unable to play in the regular-season finale against Minnesota due to injury."

Willis is a very intriguing option for a few reasons.

First of all, the talent seems like it's there. He's flashed a lot of potential as a backup quarterback for the last few years, but the Jets shouldn't be willing to pay him $30 million a year.

Willis is similar to Fields in a few ways. Neither found success in their first stint as a starting quarterback. Both are dynamic talents with the potential to make big plays and develop into stars. But neither have proven they can start a full season and sustain success.

It was risky enough to sign Fields for $20 million per year. Signing Willis for $30 million per year would be double the risk.