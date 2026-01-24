Jets Nightmare Prediction Loses Star to Chiefs

One of the New York Jets' top weapons isn't guaranteed to return in 2026.

Breece Hall, the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 National Football League, has developed into a star in New York. Hall had the best season of his career rushing-wise in 2025 with 1,065 rushing yards. Overall, Hall finished the campaign with 1,415 total scrimmage yards. In four seasons, Hall has 3,398 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 188 receptions, 1,642 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Hall is a pending free agent and arguably is the top running back heading to the open market. Outside of Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Javonte Williams and Travis Etienne Jr. There's no reason at all for the Jets to let him walk. They have the cap space needed to give him a long-term deal. Or they could just use the franchise tag. But Pro Football Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie dropped a nightmare prediction and floated the idea of Hall leaving to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets shouldn't let this happen

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"RB Breece Hall: Kansas City Chiefs," Guthrie wrote. "The Chiefs know they need more juice in the backfield. Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco aren’t enough.

"Kansas City nearly traded for Breece Hall at the deadline, and the fit is obvious. His pass-catching ability gives Patrick Mahomes a dangerous outlet as Mahomes continues working back from injury. Hall could immediately rank among the league leaders in RB receiving production."

The Chiefs had a tough 2025 season, but have been the Evil Empire of the National Football League in recent memory with Patrick Mahomes under center. If the Jets were to not only lose a homegrown star, but also lose him to the team in the AFC that has dominated in recent memory, that would sting even more.

The Jets have the cap space and franchise tag so there's really no reason for Hall not to be back, unless New York doesn't want him. The Jets are in the driver's seat. There's no reason for this prediction to become reality.

