Jets Not Done Yet After Titans-Jermaine Johnson Shocker

The New York Jets dominated the NFL Trade Deadline last season, but it wasn't in the way that many would expect a team to win trade season. The Jets walked into the trade deadline with a few stars on their defense, but they walked away without Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Still, the Jets landed three first round picks and other draft capital in a pair of trades to send the two stars to other teams.

And it didn't take them long to begin trading more players from their defense this offseason.

On Thursday, multiple reports, including one from ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, indicated the Jets had agreed to send Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

But the Jets aren't done yet. They still have moves to make following this trade. Where will they opt to go with their offseason next?

Next steps for the Jets after the Jermaine Johnson trade

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) and linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) /celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The first thing the Jets need to do is make sure Breece Hall is signed through next year. They can continue to figure out a long-term extension, but they're running out of time before the franchise tag deadline. In all likelihood, Hall is going to be franchise tagged while the Jets continue to work on a long term deal. Either way, step one if finding a way to keep him on the roster.

Step two is finding out what to do with Justin Fields. The Jets could cut him and save $10 million or they could keep him on the roster as a potential backup and pay him the $20 million they owe him. There's an outside chance they can find a trade partner willing to take him on their roster.

After that, the Jets should have plenty of money to dive into free agency. They should work on new contracts with Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson. They should also dive into the edge rusher market after trading Johnson.

The final step would be diving head first into the NFL draft and selecting multple stars of the future. With the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, the Jets will likely select an edge rusher, but they need to hit a home run with pick No. 16 and pick No. 33 as well.

Either way, the fun is far from over for the Jets this offseason.