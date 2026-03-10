Jets Poach Giants Safety Dane Belton on Economical $4 Million Deal

It always made sense for the New York Jets to double-dip at the safety position this year, judging by what was expected to leave town.

With Tony Adams and Andre Cisco both seemingly on their way out the door, the Jets struck a surprise trade early on Monday for five-time Pro Bowler for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Still, there was more than enough room for a second veteran to join the safety group.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jets agreed to a one-year contract with four-year New York Giants safety Dane Belton. Per Schultz, the deal is worth $4 million guaranteed and carries incentives that could take the value up to $6 million.

Jets' Dane Belton signing adds much-needed insurance

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Belton, 25, has one trait the Jets have to love: durability. He's played all 17 games in each of the last three seasons after playing 15 as a rookie, and his production hasn't been half-bad in those 66 games, either.

This season was also a step forward for Belton, as he put up exactly half of his career tackles total. He picked up 120 combined tackles, bringing that career total to 240. He also has six interceptions in four years.

On the flip side, Belton has allowed a 67.5% completion rate in coverage with 8.0 yards per target and six touchdowns in his career so far. The 101.1 passer rating he allowed in coverage last season was the worst figure he's had to this point.

The Jets aren't necessarily looking at Belton as a stalwart in the secondary. He's never played more than 63% of the defensive snaps in his four NFL seasons, and with second-year man Malachi Moore angling for a bigger role, the Jets will be well covered in terms of options alongside the free safety Fitzpatrick.

All in all, it was a blitz of defensive signings for the Jets on Monday, as Belton was preceded by defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Joseph Ossai, and linebackers Kingsley Enagbare and Demario Davis.