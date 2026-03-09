Jets to Sign Falcons Veteran David Onyemata to $10.5 Million Deal

The New York Jets came into free agency on Monday needing to add a lot of talent to their defense. Early Monday morning, the Jets agreed to a trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The Jets also agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal.

The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Atlanta Falcons veteran defensive tackle David Onyemata, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

"The Jets have agreed to terms with veteran DT David Onyemata on a one-year, $10.5 million deal with $9.65M guaranteed," Garafolo wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "The native of Nigeria, who was introduced to football in college in Canada, signs another lucrative deal done by Carter Chow"

Onyemata joins T'Vondre Sweat, who was added in a trade that sent Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans, in the middle of Aaron Glenn's revamped defensive line. But the Jets have made a slew of moves on Monday to upgrade their defense.

David Onyemata joins slew of Jets free agent additions

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Jets followed up their trade with the Dolphins by agreeing to a deal with edge rusher Joseph Ossai of the Cincinnati Bengals. Ossai is still young and seems to have his best years ahead of him. Adding him, alongside Will McDonald and presumably a prsoepct in the NFL draft, gives the Jets a high upside group of three edge rushers.

The Jets also agreed to a deal with Green Bay Packers pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare to bolster the defensive line. Shortly after that deal, the Jets made a bigger splash by agreeing to a two-year deal with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

All of these additions will move the Jets defense closer to what head coach Aaron Glenn envisions.

Onyemata is an excellent run defender and should provide the Jets with a very consistent interior defensive lineman. He should help bolster their run defense, alongside Sweat who's also an excellent run defender.

The Jets are much more aggressive in free agency than most insiders predicted. They've already revamped their defense in a huge way.