Why Jets May Favor All American LB Over Arvell Reese in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets opted to enter a huge rebuild last season when they traded Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for two first rounders. They also traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a haul of draft picks. As a result, they're seemingly going to build their roster through the draft.

This offseason, they opted to trade Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

Following this deal, the Jets will almost certainly use the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on a superstar edge rusher and there are three options to look into. Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. could fit, but he has concerningly short arm, which might scare the Jets away. Texas Tech's David Bailey could also make sense, but Ohio State's Arvell Reese is seemingly the community's selection for the Jets at No. 2.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 overall pick, Wilson suggested the Jets would pass on Reese and select Bailey to be their new franchise cornerstone piece on defense.

Jets might favor David Bailey at pick No. 2 in the NFL draft

Texas Tech's David Bailey goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets are in no position to be rolling the dice on a high-end prospect like Arvell Reese, mostly because they're in we absolutely have to win right now mode -- and those words are in all caps and bold when talking about second-year coach Aaron Glenn," Wilson wrote. "Reese has a chance to be really special. David Bailey has a chance to be really special … next season."

Bailey has been overlooked a tad bit by most draft experts, which is quite a shock considering he was an All-American with nearly 15 sacks last season. He has the proven track record that Reese doesn't. He's been on the edge for longer with the skills and polish that Reese hasn't developed yet.

Reese is often picked above Bailey in most mock drafts because the Ohio State product is a physical freak with all the potential in the world. But Bailey isn't a much worse athlete. In fact, he's likely the second-best athlete among all edge rushers this offseason.

Either way, the Jets can't go wrong with the No. 2 pick as long as they go back to New York with one of these two superstar edge rushers.