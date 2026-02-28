Jets Predicted to Make Controversial NFL Draft Decision With No. 2 Pick

The New York Jets have a massive decision to make with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They can't afford to swing and miss with such a high pick or last year's disastrous stretch of 17 games will feel like a waste.

Earlier this week, the Jets created a massive void at edge rusher by trading Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans. After that deal, it should be clear that New York is going to target an edge rusher with their top draft pick.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, Iyer predicted the Jets would take Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to replace the aforementioned Johnson.

Jets shouldn't select Rueben Bain Jr. at pick No. 2

"The Jets need to get their new premier pass rusher for Aaron Glenn's defense and Bain can be the disruptive defensive option to take over games with no good QB selection on the board with Mendoza gone," Iyer wrote.

This would be a bad idea for the Jets for a few reasons. Let's take a deeper dive into it.

Bain's arms aren't long enough to warrant the No. 2 pick in a loaded draft class. Now, let's be clear about a few things. Bain is still an incredible prospect. He's likely going to have a good NFL career. His arm length likely won't be an issue in the NFL just like it wasn't an issue in college. But it adds some risk to him as a prospect. No edge rusher with arms shorter than 32 inches has ever been selected this high in the draft. It doesn't eliminate him as a prospect, but he shouldn't be in contention for the No. 2 pick.

Now, if Bain was the only top edge rusher in the draft class, the Jets should take him regardless of arm length. The Jets need an edge rusher, so they need to go with the best option available.

But David Bailey and Arvell Reese are also in this draft class and they're physical freaks with incredible film and the measurables to back it up. Selecting Bain over these two would be a risk that's not worth taking for the Jets.

Bain very well could be the best of these three edge rushers, but the Jets can't risk the pick not working out because of the measurables. He's still a lock to be drafted in the top 10, but it would be too risky for the Jets to take him at No. 2.