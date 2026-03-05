Jets Predicted to Sign 26-Year-Old Pro Bowl CB From Seahawks

The New York Jets didn't have the best success in free agency last season, as seen by their $40 million mistake of signing Justin Fields. Fields will likely be cut in the coming days or weeks, which will result in his contract being a one-year deal that ended with the Jets paying him $30 million.

But this shouldn't scare the Jets away from free agency this offseason, especially with all the big moves available. The Jets have as much money to spend as nearly any team in the league, so they should be expected to be aggressive.

But they need to be selective with the way they spend their money. It could be fun to go after players like Trey Hendrickson, but that wouldn't make much sense. The Jets should have their eyes on young talent that could help turn the team around across multiple years. This team is still three or four years away from contending, so adding young free agents would be a good way to push the rebuild along.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer recently put together a list of the top 60 free agents on the market this offseason with predicted landing spots for each of them. On this list, Iyer predicted the Jets would sign Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen away from the defending Super Bowl champions this offseason.

Tariq Woolen would be the perfect free agent target for the Jets

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The Jets are no strangers to tapping into Seattle for cornerback help (see D.J. Reed) and will do it again for a big cover man to please Aaron Glenn, and to also raise the big-play quotient," Iyer wrote.

Upgrading the defense seems to be head coach Aaron Glenn's top priority this offseason. He's already traded Jermaine Johnson for T'Vondre Sweat to better fit the defense he's trying to run. Pair that with the fact that Glenn is planning on calling plays again and there's a real reason to be excited about the Jets defense if they can add the talent.

Adding Woolen is exactly what they need after trading Sauce Gardner.

There aren't many cover corners in the NFL that can do what Gardner can do, but Woolen is only a step or two behind him. He's a ball hawk with 12 interceptions in four seasons, which would be a huge addition to a Jets defense that didn't record a single interception last year. Woolen would be a solid addition, and the Jets would still have the money to sign other players.