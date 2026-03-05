Jets Shockingly Linked to 2 Veteran Edge Rushers in Free Agency

The New York Jets have swung three big trades over the last year to free up three spots on their defense. They've cut ties with Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson.

As free agency and the NFL draft quickly appraoch, the Jets need to be looking for all their possible targets before it's too late. They can't afford to head into the 2026 season with a depleted defense, especially if Aaron Glenn wants to keep his job as the Jets coach.

Zolton Buday of PFF recently suggested the Jets could be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this offseason because of all the cap space they have. Buday would go on to suggest the Jets could pursue Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson or Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack in free agency.

Trey Hendrickson, Khalil Mack shockingly linked to Jets

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) takes the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"At this point, there are very few positions on the Jets’ roster that could not benefit from reinforcement in free agency. Combined with the cap space they currently possess, that makes New York a prime candidate to be among the most aggressive spenders once the market opens," Buday wrote. "After placing the franchise tag on running back Breece Hall and trading for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, running back and interior defender are not immediate priorities. The Jets also appear set at offensive tackle with a promising young duo. Beyond that, however, upgrades could come almost anywhere on the roster.

"For example, after fielding arguably the weakest group of pass catchers in the NFL in 2025, the Jets could be among the teams pursuing wide receiver Alec Pierce. At the same time, the pass rush must be addressed following the trade of Jermaine Johnson. New York could look to veterans such as Trey Hendrickson or Khalil Mack as short-term solutions."

It would be very shocking to see the Jets go after one of these veterans. They have the money to do so, but adding a veteran star to the roster doesn't make the Jets a Super Bowl contender. In fact, it would set Mack or Hendrickson up to be a cut candidate in a few years when they've aged past their contract value.

Still, the Jets could make a splash. It's not impossible, especially considering they have nearly $100 million to spend.

But that money would be better spent filling out the roster with solid talent everywhere rather than throwing $30 million per year at Hendrickson. If Mack is willing to sign for closer to $10 million or $15 million, he could make sense on a one-year deal. Even then, that price tag feels steep for the Jets.