Jets Predicted to Land 26-Year-Old DB From Seahawks After Super Bowl

The New York Jets have a lot of holes on their roster this offseason. They need to add to every position group on offense, though offensive tackle and running back seem fairly locked down. Still, the Jets need to add to the interior of their offensive line. They need to add playmakers at wide receiver. And most importantly, they need to find a starting quarterback.

But the issues aren't only on offense. The Jets are seemingly looking to completely rebuild their defense from the ground up in head coach Aaron Glenn's vision. They've already cut ties with Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson in a trio of trades. Now they need to add talent across the board.

The Jets could use a cornerback to bolster the starting lineup. They need help at linebacker, too. Despite adding T'Vondre Sweat in the aforementioned Johnson trade, they need to add across the defensive line, too. New York could add a safety in the NFL draft or in free agency, too. The moral of the story is the Jets need to bolster the entire defense across the board.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently put together a list of the top 60 free agents of the offseason and projected each one a landing spot. Iyer predicted the Jets would sign Super Bowl winning safety Coby Bryant away from the Seattle Seahawks after they won the Super Bowl this year. Bryant would be a huge addition for the Jets.

Coby Bryant would be a good addition for the Jets

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA: Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) breaks up a pass in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

"Don't be surprised when the Jets double up on former Seahawks secondary pieces, with Bryant being predicted with Woolen here," Iyer wrote.

It wouldn't make much sense for the Jets to pursue a slew of veteran free agents. They won't be around in New York by the time this team is ready to contend again. The Jets should be targeting the younger players on the market, which is why Bryant is the perfect target for New York.

Bryant is coming off a very good year in Seattle that was capped off with a Super Bowl victory. He's a ball hawk, which should get the Jets' attention, who's recorded seven interceptions over the last two years. The Jets defense didn't record an interception at all last season.

Adding a ball hawk safety with the ability to make splash plays would be a huge step in the right direction for the Jets. It would certainly bolster their defense.