Jets Predicted to Sign Former No. 2 Pick to $10 Million Deal

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey made it clear that the quarterback room is going to be evaluated this offseason while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

"Yeah, [Justin Fields'] on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

If the Jets opt to move on, what direction could the franchise go in? CBS Sports' Garrett Podell predicted that New York will end up rolling with former No. 2 overall pick, journeyman quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Who will be under center?

"The New York Jets make plenty of sense for Mariota. As the owners of the 2026 NFL Draft's second overall pick, they'll likely just miss out on Indiana Hoosiers' Heisman Trophy-winning, national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza," Podell wrote. "However, the Jets could be a team on the rise with that No. 2 overall pick and four of the top 44 picks in the 2026 draft. They need a capable body who can come out and start most of the games in another rebuilding year after having three passers start at least four games for them in 2025.

"Following Justin Fields' flameout in which he averaged a career-worst 6.2 yards per pass attempt, Mariota can be a decent enough passer to continue the growth of Garrett Wilson and others on New York's offense. However, he won't be good enough to elevate them out of having another high pick in 2027, which is the perfect time for the Jets to make their move to acquire a legitimate passing prospect. New York will have three first-round picks this time next year. Projected APY: $4 million-$10 million. Best fits: Jets, Steelers, Vikings, Commanders. Prediction: Signs one-year, $10 million deal with the New York Jets."

If the Jets were to go in this direction, it wouldn't be a bad move. The $10 million price tag that Podell predicted is fair for the quarterback position. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are expected to "prioritize" other quarterbacks over Tyrod Taylor. Landing someone like Mariota arguably would be fairly similar to retaining Taylor from a production standpoint, but he's younger. Mariota also is more mobile than Taylor.

This is just a prediction at this time, but it's something worth considering. All quarterback options are at this point.