Jets Predicted to Swing Blockbuster Draft Day Trade for First Round Pick

The New York Jets are seemingly targeting a star edge rusher with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Players like Arvell Reese and David Bailey are seemingly the top targets, with almost no draft buzz going to any other prospect here.

The Jets also hold the No. 16 pick in the NFL draft, where they could look to land a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon. But the Jets have two top picks in the second round, too, and they could look to get creative.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently predicted the Jets would look to swing a trade to move up from either pick No. 33 or pick No. 44 to get back into the first round, seemingly to select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Jets could trade for a third pick in the first round

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In order to maximize this year's class, the Jets can use their initial two selections (second and 16th overall) to continue this offseason's defensive overhaul," Sobleski wrote. "Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and a cornerback, such as Clemson's Avieon Terrell, could go a long way to completing that side of the ball, particularly after all the previous offseason additions. At that point, the Jets should get aggressive and be the team to make a run at Ty Simpson. Some may argue he could realistically be available at the top of the second round, which is a possibility.

"However, it's better to ensure the acquisition of a preferred quarterback, particularly when another team or two could be in play for his services. As mentioned earlier, the back end of the first round features at least two AFC North squads in limbo at the game's most important position. Furthermore, the Arizona Cardinals sit one pick behind the Jets in the second round. The Cardinals are in no better position at quarterback, with their current plan to start Jacoby Brissett."

If Simpson continues to fall past pick 16 and into the range of picks 21 and 25, there's a real possibility that the Jets could trade back up from pick No. 33 to make sure they land him.

Simpson's draft stock has been on fire recently, as multiple analysts, including Dan Orlovsky, have come out to support Simpson as a very underrated quarterback prospect. The Jets could share the same feelings for Simpson, which would certainly put him on the board at pick No. 16. But if he falls past that, the Jets could make this trade, and it wouldn't be a bad move for New York's future.