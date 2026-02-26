Latest Derek Carr Report Should Spark Jets Into Action

The New York Jets have made it clear throughout National Football League Scouting Combine week that they are exploring all options to address the quarterback position.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey acknowledged this fact when asked about Justin Fields' future with the franchise.

"Yeah, Justin's on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

If the Jets are truly evaluating all options, one team that New York should call is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have a certified starter in Tyler Shough, who isn't likely to go anywhere. But New Orleans also has Spencer Rattler, who started the first half of the 2025 season. An option that's more interesting is four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr. NFL insider Jordan Schultz got the buzz going from combine week on Wednesday night by reporting after talking to teams that Carr is "very serious" about returning if the right opportunity pops up.

The Jets should call the Saints

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Sources: In talking to teams in the QB market, there’s a strong belief former Saints QB Derek Carr is very serious about unretiring and returning to the NFL in 2026," Schultz wrote. "Carr’s rights belong to the Saints, but teams with winning aspirations have real interest in the former 4x Pro Bowler."

Carr rumors popped up around the Super Bowl and then he confirmed himself that he would be willing to come back for the right team on "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr."

Now, the idea of only returning for a contender seemingly would rule out the Jets, who went 3-14 in 2025. But that shouldn't stop New York from placing a call. Carr has shown love to Glenn and Jets fans as a whole on his podcast as well.

"I love Aaron Glenn," Carr said. "Aaron Glenn is a good friend. Love Aaron Glenn. I talk to him whenever it's viable. ... I love him, but I also love Jet fans. Here's why. I threw checked cover zero little deal. I threw this game-winner. Jets fans, because we helped them get a worse draft pick donated to Valley Children's Hospital. I got so many tweets [saying] thank you so much. Valley Children's was even telling me 'We're getting so many New Jersey and New York calls right now to donate.' So, Jet fans, I love you. Thank you for helping the kids."

Frank Reich has had a lot of success with pocket-passers throughout his career. Carr is that. He would be a good fit for New York. The question is, are the Jets a team he'd be willing to come out of retirement for?