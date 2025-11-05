Jets Quietly Added CB After Trading Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets cut ties with one defensive back on Tuesday by trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. That wasn't their only move for the secondary, though.
The 2025 National Football League trade deadline is now behind us and passed at 4 p.m. ET. Most of the headlines out there involving the Jets will likely have to do with Gardner and fellow All-Pro Quinnen Williams, who also was traded. But, the Jets also brought a player to town as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New York snuck in a deal at the buzzer for 26-year-old cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor from the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Jets made one other trade today: New York sent a 2028 conditional seventh-round selection to the Chargers in exchange for defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor," Schefter said. "The completion of the deal is pending a physical."
The Jets added another corner on Tuesday
Taylor has played in nine games for the Chargers this season, but has gotten most of his playing time on the special teams. He's played 175 snaps on special teams and just 16 snaps on the defensive side of the football so far.
The 2025 trade deadline will be remembered for what the Jets gave up, rather than what they brought to town. New York traded two superstars out of town and a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick and are clearly trying to build for the future. New York got back three first-round picks, a second-round pick, Adonai Mitchell, Mazi Smith, and Taylor as well.
Taylor was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chargers out of Wake Forest. In Taylor's final season at Wake Forest, he appeared in 14 games and had 60 total tackles, including four for a loss. He also had two interceptions, five passes defended, and three fumbles recovered.
Now, he comes over to New York after serving in a depth role throughout the season with the Chargers. It was a wild day in New York that fans will be talking about for a long time. There are a few guys coming in to help New York in the short term, like Taylor, Mitchell, and Smith, but no one will be able to replace Gardner and Williams.
More NFL: Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson Break Silence On Jets Trade Deadline