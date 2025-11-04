Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson Break Silence On Jets Trade Deadline
The New York Jets brought back some significant draft compensation ahead of the trade deadline, but at what cost?
All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are no longer with the franchise after being traded to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Those were the two big moves of the day, but there were rumors out there that there were offers out for more, although New York didn't oblige.
Breece Hall and Jermaine Johnson II were the two guys getting buzz as the deadline line approached. There was even a time when NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Hall wanted to be traded. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that there were offers on the table for both Hall and Johnson. But, the Jets kept both. On Tuesday night, both took to social media after the trade deadline.
"I’d be lying if I said I was happy my brothers are gone because I’m not, I’m sick," Johnson said. "But, I believe strongly in the organization, staff and my other brothers in the locker room. I said when I got drafted I wanted to be the reason or part of the reason this thing gets changed for the better and that’s going to continue to be my outlook. I love this team and this fan base and y’all will continue to get my all, my absolute best on and off the field. Let’s look onward and upward because better things are coming and I give my word on that. Go Jets always."
The Jets had an insane day
Hall's message no longer is on his profile, but can be found here.
"Sick about my bruddas man," Hall said with a sad emoji. "Happy for them but I'm sick (right now)."
It was a wild day and once Williams was dealt, the spotlight was on Hall and Johnson. But, the Jets' front office decided to stick with them. It will be interesting to hear the rationale behind keeping these two, and trading Gardner and Williams, but that's a different conversation.
It was a transformational day for the Jets that will be talked about for years to come. If the Jets hit on their new treasure trove of draft picks, it could be a positive day. But, the margin for error is razor thin letting superstars like Gardner and Williams walk out the door.