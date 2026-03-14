Jets Re-Sign Special Teams Weapon on One-Year Deal

The New York Jets continue to make solid moves without breaking the bank.

On Saturday, this trend continued for the franchise. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jets are re-signing veteran special teams ace Kene Nwangwu on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $3 million, but just $1 million guaranteed.

"Return ace Kene Nwangwu is returning to the Jets on a one-year, $2M deal with $1M fully guaranteed and max value of $3M, per source," Fowler wrote. "Nwangwu has five kick-return touchdowns since entering the league in 2022."

The Jets made a very good move

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets special teams Kene Nwangwu (34) returns the punt against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The special teams were the Jets' biggest strength in 2025. Isaiah Williams got most of the love as a returner, and he was electric. He had 396 punt return yards on 28 returns to go along with a league-leading two touchdowns. Williams averaged 14.1 yards per punt return. In the kick return game, he averaged 29.9 yards per return (837 yards on 28 returns).

While this is the case, Nwangwu has been electric in his own right when healthy. In 2025, he only was able to play in 12 games, but he averaged 33.6 yards per kick return (604 yards on 18 attempts) and had one kick return touchdown. He actually has led the league or have been tied for the league lead in kick return touchdowns in three of his five seasons in the National Football League.

So, for just $1 million guaranteed, the Jets are keeping one of the best kick returners in the league. Plus, they still have Williams, of course. Having good special teams is a weapon in itself. The Jets were fortunate to have Nick Folk, who was the most accurate kicker in football last year. He's gone and Cade York is now the guy. Hopefully he can fill Folk's shoes. But Nwangwu and Williams will give New York a lethal combo in the return game again. Plus, Austin McNamara, who was the second-highest graded punter in football in 2025 by Pro Football Focus, is also still in town.

This is the type of move that is quiet right now, but certainly will help the franchise in 2026.