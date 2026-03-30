When the New York Jets acquired veteran wide receiver Davante Adams during the 2024 NFL season, there was lots of hope and a feeling of celebration that the Jets had a proven No. 2 option.

Many are familiar with how the story unfolded: Adams had a strong 11-game stretch with the Jets, but signed elsewhere after the season when the Aaron Rodgers experiment didn't go as planned. However, Adams on the Jets was the first time since 2019 that New York had two receivers with over 750 yards in a season. Fast forward to 2025, and the Jets didn't have a single wide receiver with over 400 yards. Part of that was because the passing game wasn't effective, and star Garrett Wilson missed half the season, but the other part was that the offense lacked a proven veteran to complement Wilson.

That's why, as ESPN's Rich Cimini recently wrote, you shouldn't "sleep" on Jets general manager Darren Mougey to make a trade for a veteran wide receiver.

The Jets have several trade options

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Don't sleep on the possibility of (Jets general manager Darren) Mougey trading for a veteran," Cimini wrote. "It's already been an active offseason for wide receiver trades, and you're talking about a GM who has made 12 player trades in a little over a year. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), and Dontayvion Wicks (Green Bay Packers) have been mentioned as trade possibilities."

Thomas has been linked to the Jets for several weeks after reports indicated he might be available and that the Jaguars are open to offers for the young receiver. Since then, rumors have quieted, but there's no denying that Jacksonville would at least consider an offer if the right compensation is offered.

The 23-year-old receiver stood out in 2024, his rookie year, catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thomas took a step back in 2025, catching just 48 passes for 707 yards while dealing with injuries and plenty of outside criticism. There's no denying that the talent is there; it's just a matter of whether it will consistently show on tape in the coming years.

Bateman and Johnston both fall into the same tier, below Thomas. Both players, former first-round picks in their respective classes, have been disappointing compared to their initial draft positions but have shown in recent years that they can serve as a No. 2 wide receiver capable of stepping up in key situations.

Bateman signed a three-year contract extension worth $36.75 million last season, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season. Johnston has one year remaining on his rookie deal, assuming the team doesn't exercise his fifth-year option. For the Jets, a team with plenty of available cap space, acquiring one of the two wide receivers for a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick would make sense.

Wicks was the fourth name listed and is likely to be the Jets' fourth target. He has one year left on his rookie contract, and the former fifth-round pick hasn't caught more than 40 passes in a season due to a crowded wide receiver room. It would be interesting to see the Jets take a chance on Wicks, who is certainly talented. He would probably have the value of an early Day 3 pick.

The Jets hold pick Nos. 2, 16, 33, and 44 in the top 50 of the 2026 NFL Draft. If they choose to focus on positions other than wide receiver in the draft, expect general manager Darren Mougey to consider trading for a veteran wide receiver. He'll cast a wide net to acquire a player who can work seamlessly next to Wilson.