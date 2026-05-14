Arian Smith Now Has Another Obstacle Standing in His Way

Coming off a season in which they averaged the fewest passing yards (140.3) in the league, New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey was clearly unimpressed with the receiving corps and made it a top priority to strengthen it. Mougey was aggressive in addressing the need in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting tight end Keyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round.

On paper, the receiving room looks significantly better; however, the Jets’ brass evidently feel that it wasn’t enough. They signed veteran receiver Tim Patrick on Wednesday, adding experience at the position. While the move bolsters the team’s overall depth at the position, it also creates another obstacle for receiver Arian Smith.

Before the signing, Smith was already facing an uphill battle for the WR4 spot with Isaiah Williams alongside undrafted free agent Caullin Lacy, who stood out last week during the team’s rookie minicamp. Now, with Patrick in the mix, Smith’s path towards securing the final receiver spot becomes even more difficult.

Arian Smith faces an uphill climb in crowded Jets' receiving room

It wasn’t until Smith’s fifth season with the Georgia Bulldogs that he finally earned a consistent role on the offense. In his final season, Smith showcased his ability to stretch the field with his explosive speed, logging 48 receptions for 817 receiving yards and averaging an outstanding 19.9 yards per reception.

This, along with his 4.36-second 40-yard dash, clearly impressed the Jets’ brass, who invested a fourth-round selection on him. However, Smith had an underwhelming rookie season. Smith hardly made an impact, registering just seven receptions (15 targets) for 52 receiving yards across 374 offensive snaps.

Even with star receiver Garrett Wilson sidelined, Smith struggled to get on the field, falling behind trade deadline additions Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie. In the final seven games, the former Georgia Bulldog played just 69 offensive snaps, signaling the lack of trust from the coaching staff.

Patrick’s addition only complicates the matter. While the eight-year veteran isn’t a fast, vertical receiver like Smith, he is a reliable red zone threat and a willing run-blocker.



He was in Detroit in 2024 with head coach Aaron Glenn, who was the Lions' defensive coordinator. Patrick was utilized as a blocker for 45% of his snaps, per Pro Football Focus. During that season, he played 261 snaps at the X and 156 in the slot, per StatRankings.

Last season, as a rookie, Smith saw most of his playing time at the X (144 snaps) in comparison to the slot (131).

Although Patrick won’t be a major contributor in 2026, he’ll have an important role in both the red zone and early-down situations. With the increased competition in the receiving room, Smith faces immense pressure to prove to the coaching staff that he can offer more than just speed.

One way he can do it is through special teams, where he had a small role last season, recording three tackles in 54 special teams snaps. Depth receivers are often expected to contribute on this unit, and if he can outshine Williams and Lacy on this side, he could potentially earn some reps on offense.

However, to secure a spot on the roster, Smith will have to improve his route-running and continue to make his presence known on special teams. The second-year wideout's first opportunity to demonstrate this will be at organized team activities (OTAs), which are set to begin on May 27.