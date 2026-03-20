Jets Star Edge Rusher Named NY's Most Underpaid Player

The New York Jets' could certainly turn things around in 2026 after a very solid offseason so far.

The defense was a real issue for New York in 2025. New York allowed the second-most points per game in the league at 29.6 points per game. On top of this, the Jets specifically struggled against the rush and allowed 139.5 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league. The Jets have used the offseason so far to completely revamp things on the defensive side of the ball. First and foremost, Aaron Glenn will be calling plays on defense. New York has also infused this defense with veterans including Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, David Onyemata, Kingsley Enagbare, Nahshon Wright and Dane Belton, among others in free agency. The Jets also acquired both Minkah Fitzpatrick and T'Vondre Sweat through trades.

Essentially, the Jets have rebuilt the defense this offseason and it's only March. The 2026 National Football League Draft will surely add more firepower for the defense. Also, while the defense struggled in 2025 overall, there were pieces who did well, including Will McDonald IV. He was the Jets' best pass rusher and racked up eight sacks in 15 games played. It was a good follow-up to his 10 1/2-sack breakout campaign in 2024.

The Jets pass rusher had a big 2025 season

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) runs off the field after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McDonald played well enough that Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon tabbed him as the Jets' most "underpaid" player.

"New York Jets: Edge Will McDonald," Gagnon wrote. "McDonald has lacked consistency as a pass rusher and reliability as a run defender, but that doesn't change the fact the 2023 first-round pick has delivered 18.5 sacks the last two seasons combined. The talent and overall production is there for a high-ceiling 26-year-old due just $5.2 million in the final year of his rookie contract."

McDonald has a salary cap hit worth just under $5.2 million in 2026. If the Jets pick up his fifth-year option, which seems very likely, it would have a cap hit of just over $14.4 million in 2027. If he can have another eight-plus sack season in 2026, he's going to be worth a whole lot more than what his current contract is worth.

For example, Jaelan Phillips inked a four-year, $120 million deal this offseason with the Carolina Panthers. In comparison, McDonald has 21 1/2 sacks in his first 47 games played. Phillips had 23 sacks in 46 games played, although that was over four seasons due to injuries.

If McDonald has another big season in 2026, he's setting himself up to get paid.