Jets' VJ Payne Isn't Like Most 7th-Round Draft Picks

The New York Jets had four selections in Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. When a team gets to Rounds 4-7, they’re looking for developmental players on both sides of the ball, and maybe a diamond in the rough.

The Jets got their developmental quarterback (Cade Klubnik) in the fourth and stumbled upon safety VJ Payne in the seventh, who should’ve been drafted higher than No. 228. NFL.com projected the former Kansas State defensive back to go in Rounds 4-5, while ESPN graded Payne as the 11th-best safety in the draft and the 124th overall best player.

Based on that information alone, it seems Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who is a defensive guy, got himself a steal. That doesn’t include what Payne has shown on film, which has many excited to see what he could become in a defense that has added new pieces in the secondary.

VJ Payne’s draft slide could work for his benefit and the Jets

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Payne is one of the most athletic players at this position coming into the draft. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the former Kansas State strong safety ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, which is insane for a defensive back at his size.

Payne measured in at the combine as the second-tallest safety in 2026 and had an arm length of 33.75 inches. Simply put, Payne is a create-a-player that you would see on Madden, and the Jets got him.

Payne enters the NFL with a ton of starting experience, suiting up in 42 games in his four-year career with Kansas State. During his collegiate career, Payne racked up 207 combined tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

The uber-talented defender can also line up at various positions, which bodes well for the Jets and his journey to make the 53-man roster. Payne can play in the slot, in the box, and as a split safety.

He likely won’t play in the slot in the NFL, but his ability to play man coverage against tight ends and bigger WRs gives Glenn a chess piece to work with. When you watch Payne play, he finds a way to make a play and pop off the screen.

126 on consensus… insane value https://t.co/jj2NpEwF8i — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) April 25, 2026

For a Jets defense that struggled with creating takeaways (four) last season, they need all the help and talent they can get.

Now, looking at the Jets’ strong safety spot, there isn’t a path for Payne to play immediately as a rookie. New York has Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton, whom they signed to a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency.

That being said, if the ex-Kansas State standout can earn his stripes on special teams, which he will have to do as a Day 3 guy, and shine on the defense, Payne will have to earn his spot on the 53-man roster. And if that happens, he could take over as Fitzpatrick’s backup as soon as next season.