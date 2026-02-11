Jets Strike Twice on Defense in New Field Yates Mock

The 2026 National Football League Draft is going to be an exciting one for the New York Jets.

While it was tough to see Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams go, the Jets are loaded with picks early in the 2026 draft. New York has two picks in the first round at No. 2 and No. 16. On top of that, the Jets have two second-round picks at No. 33 and No. 44. That's a significant amount of capital to either plug holes on the roster with cost-controlled prospects, or package together in some sort of deal.

The Jets have a handful of holes to fill this offseason. That's an understatement after going 3-14 in 2025, but it is the truth. With the offseason starting to pick up steam, mock drafts have been popping up all over the place. Quarterback remains the Jets' biggest question mark, but with a weak class this year, there are other directions the team can go and use their draft picks to plug other holes. ESPN's Field Yates shared an intriguing, post-Super Bowl mock draft on Wednesday with predictions for each of the 2026 first-round picks and didn't project the Jets to go quarterback with either.

The Jets have holes on defense to address

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At No. 2, Yates predicted that the Jets will select Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

"No. 2. New York Jets," Yates wrote. "Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State. A quarterback is unlikely at this juncture for the Jets, who have myriad needs to address in this draft and the next, when they are flush with picks. Only the 49ers finished with fewer sacks than the Jets in 2025, so Reese could bring New York's defense significant pass-rush upside and versatility.

"After playing mostly inside linebacker at Ohio State prior to last season, Reese kicked out to a primary edge role in 2025 and posted 6.5 sacks. Only Will McDonald IV had a higher sack total (8) among Jets players last season. Reese has great length, a quick first step and smooth athletic movements to bend the edge around opposing tackles."

This has seemingly been the consensus pick for the Jets since Dante Moore opted to return to school. Arguably, it's the right one.

At No. 16, Yates predicted that the Jets will select Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks.

"No. 16. New York Jets (via IND)," Yates wrote. "Caleb Banks, DT, Florida. Quarterback was once again a consideration for the Jets, but they can afford to be patient with three first-round picks in 2027. The extremely talented Banks could pair with Reese and solidify their defensive cornerstones moving forward. Banks was limited to just three games this past season due to injury, but he showcased his upside during a dominant week of practice at the Senior Bowl. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds with 35-inch arms, his overwhelming size should translate to the NFL level. He could become a top-10 player from this class with the proper development."

Now, we're talking. Defensive tackle was a question mark for the team last year, which is why New York acquired Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs. With Williams out the door, the position does have a hole. Banks listed at 6'6'' and 330 pounds and logged 6 1/2 sacks in 34 college games. Securing the defense with Reese and Banks in the first round would be a phenomenal start.

