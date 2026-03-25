Jets Struck Gold With Under-the-Radar Offseason Signing

The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster. To make matters worse, they lost multiple players in free agency.

But they had nearly $100 million to spend in free agency. They also had plenty of draft capital for the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as additional draft capital to use in trades.

And it didn't take long for the Jets to begin making huge moves.

Jets made slew of productive offseason moves

New York Jets General Manager Darren Mougey and Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn, shake hands as they pose for the press, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park. Mougey and Glenn were introduced to the press in their new positions for the first time. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets made plenty of big moves. They added players like Geno Smith, T'Vondre Sweat, and Minkah Fitzpatrick in offseason trades. They also dove into free agency to add a slew of talented players, mostly on defense.

Their defensive additions included players like Demario Davis, Joesph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, and Dane Belton. But they also added some notable players on offense, aside from the trade for Smith.

PFF's Zoltan Buday recently put together a list with his favorite and least favorite offseason deals for each team in the NFL. For the Jets, Buday shared some high praise for their under-the-radar addition of former Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Dylan Parham.

Jets-Dylan Parham deal is better than it's been given credit for

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) has to held back after throwing a punch at New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Parham flashed plenty of ability in 2024, when he earned a 74.3 PFF overall grade to rank 17th among guards," Buday wrote. "He could not replicate that level of play in 2025, but he can almost be given a pass because of the state of the Raiders' offensive line; it was difficult for anyone to put together above-average play. If Parham can return to his 2024 form, then having him on a contract that makes him the 17th-highest-paid left guard in football could be a very good deal for the Jets."

The Jets lost John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency this offseason, which opened up a massive hole in the middle of the Jets offensive line. Considering this offensive line was a strong point for the lowly Jets last season, it was crucial they find an upgrade after losing these two stars.

That's where Parham comes into play.

He posted a solid PFF grade last year, ranking 38th of 81 qualified offensive guard in PFF grade.

He's also young and improving. Considering the Jets signed him for less than $10 million per season, it's easy to consider this a major win from New York's front office.