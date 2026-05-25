It was the one group that didn't need a massive overhaul from the year prior.

The only one.

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn made sweeping changes to the roster this offseason. There was good reason for that after a 3-14 campaign that left Glenn on the hot seat heading into 2026.

But while the Jets celebrated the acquisition of a new quarterback, offensive skill players, and leaders on defense, the offensive line remained somewhat unchanged from the previous year. Sure, they may have lost two veterans in left guard John Simpson and former first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker, but New York isn't too concerned about that.

Only one true addition was made. And that addition holds the key to the Jets line either becoming one of the best in football, or just an average group.

Jets hope Dylan Parham's 2026 performance will boost offensive line's ceiling

When New York signed former Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham to a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason, the acquisition was met with skepticism by the fanbase. After all, both Simpson and Vera-Tucker were quality players who were something of fan favorites.

Vera-Tucker joined the rival Patriots (and joked about the Jets on his way out), while Simpson returned to Baltimore, where he first saved his career.

The Jets needed to make a move and found a quality starter in Parham, who fits nicely with what the team has already done along the offensive line. But not everyone was convinced the move was as smart as the Jets may think.

In fact, ESPN's Bill Barnwell listed Parham as the Jets' worst signing of the offseason due to his struggles against elite talent last year.

There’s nothing wrong with having trouble against great players, and Parham might improve with better players around him, but his résumé probably didn’t support a contract that will pay him $8 million this season.

Needless to say, Parham wasn't the worst part of the Raiders' offensive line last season. In fact, despite the Raiders' line being among the league's worst, Parham was a lone bright spot, posting a 63.6 grade by Pro Football Focus. His grade was seven points higher than Simpson's (56.9) last year when he was on the Jets.

Based on that metric, New York actually upgraded at the starting left guard position. But it also highlights the reality for Parham this season.

He won't generate the same excitement as former first-round tackles Armand Membou or Olu Fashanu. Parham's excellence doesn't even match the play of Joe Tippmann, who is up for a contract extension this season.

But if he can produce at a high level, or play at the same level as Simpson, then the Jets' offensive line will effectively remain the same as last year - a young group with the potential for greatness. Any improvement from Parham in run and pass blocking may make the Jets' line one of the best in the league as well.

It's a tall ask, especially with fair questions at center with Josh Myers, but Parham is being paid like a quality starter for New York over the next two seasons. Should he match that value, the Jets offense would be in line for an important step forward, with their leading the way.