Jets to Host Projected First-Round WR on Visit Ahead of NFL Draft

The New York Jets' wide receiver corps is looking to bounce back after a very underwhelming statistical season in 2025.

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson led the team in receiving yards (395), even though he only played in half of the games. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor (369) ranked second behind Wilson, and running back Breece Hall (350) was third. This is a big change from the 2024 regular season, when Wilson led the team with over 1,100 yards, and veteran Davante Adams was next with 854.

As the Jets seek another reliable wide receiver to complement Wilson, the 2026 NFL Draft emerges as an option. One candidate for New York is former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, a projected first-round pick who will visit the team for a pre-draft meeting in April, according to Ian Rapoport.

Lemon could be the answer at pick No. 16

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"USC WR Makai Lemon spent Thursday with the (Kansas City) Chiefs on a Top 30 visit, source said," Rapoport wrote. "He's also slated to visit the (Miami) Dolphins, (New York) Giants, (New York) Jets, and (Washington) Commanders."

Lemon, ranked No. 9 on ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper's big board, is competing with Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson to be the first wide receiver chosen in the 2026 NFL Draft. The former USC Trojan caught 108 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 12 games last season, also earning a 91.4 PFF receiving grade, which ranked fourth among 679 eligible college receivers.

If the Jets like Lemon after meeting with him before the draft and want to ensure they get him in New York, they might need to trade up from pick No. 16 into the early teens or even swap for a second top-10 pick. Several teams, including the Cleveland Browns (pick No. 6), Washington Commanders (pick No. 7), Kansas City Chiefs (pick No. 9), Miami Dolphins (pick No. 11), Los Angeles Rams (pick No. 13), and Baltimore Ravens (pick No. 14), have been linked to the wide receiver position in this draft class.

Regarding his fit, Lemon is 5-foot-11 and weighs 192 pounds. Over recent seasons, he has dropped only three passes on 175 targets. He shows elite ball tracking and exceptional football intelligence for a 21-year-old prospect. He would fit well in a Jets offense that features Wilson on the outside, allowing Lemon to operate in the slot as an extra weapon for Geno Smith in 2026. If the Jets show interest, Lemon could be a player who makes a significant impact in New York for many years.